Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,286.95. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

