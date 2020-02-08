Alphacat (ACAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,316.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Alphacat has a market cap of $434,443.00 and approximately $43,316.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.69 or 0.03430913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00220346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00130861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

