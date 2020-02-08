Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 8,277.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Alteryx worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.38.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $419,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.