Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 7,135,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

