Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

