Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.