Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

