Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

