Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $29.05 on Friday, hitting $2,079.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,887.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

