Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 6,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,467,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

