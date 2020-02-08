Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $744,009.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

