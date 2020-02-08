Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,182,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $33,026,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.