Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.17 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

