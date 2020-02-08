American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,039. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

