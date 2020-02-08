AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. 1,467,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,512 shares of company stock worth $3,888,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

