AmsterdamCoin Reaches Market Cap of $30,374.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 61.7% against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $30,374.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange.

