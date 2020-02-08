Analysts Anticipate Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Adient posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

ADNT stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Adient has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

