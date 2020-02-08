Analysts Anticipate Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CNTG. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of CNTG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 10,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Centogene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

