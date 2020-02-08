Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 988,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 634,868 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 652,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. Construction Partners has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

