Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $15.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,314,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 151,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

