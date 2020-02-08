Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Genpact reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.95.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

