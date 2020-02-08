Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,196,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. MasTec has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.