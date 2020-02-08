Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $88.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $358.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.80 million to $360.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $373.55 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $376.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

