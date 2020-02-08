Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $6.40 EPS

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.33 to $31.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $28.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.89 to $34.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.16.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,553. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $472,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.