Analysts Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tribune Publishing.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

TPCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $2,018,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 116,123 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 51.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

