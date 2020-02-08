Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.53 Million

Analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $557.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $556.80 million. AAR reported sales of $529.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $44.38 on Friday. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.84 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

