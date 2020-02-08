Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $111.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $107.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $448.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.30 million to $458.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $465.75 million, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 134,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

