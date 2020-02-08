Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to post sales of $311.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $313.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $289.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

