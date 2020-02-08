Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.35). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 114,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,456. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.