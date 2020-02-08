Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce sales of $138.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.10 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $560.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.96 million to $564.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $589.00 million, with estimates ranging from $575.08 million to $598.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.