Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.34 million and the lowest is $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $146,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply