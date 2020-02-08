Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.34 million and the lowest is $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $416.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $146,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

