Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

MRNS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

