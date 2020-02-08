Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report sales of $247.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.40 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,867 shares of company stock worth $705,268. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Water Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

