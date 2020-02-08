Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.01 Million

Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $107.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.34 million to $122.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $115.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $318.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $344.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.16 million, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $374.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

