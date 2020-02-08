Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $613.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $486.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.21 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,838,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

