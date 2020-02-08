Analysts Expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post $100.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.00 million. Potbelly posted sales of $102.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $408.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $408.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $405.80 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $410.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.28. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

In other news, Director David W. Head acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Potbelly by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

