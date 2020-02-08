Analysts Expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.27). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:TLC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 2,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

