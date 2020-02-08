Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.47 Million

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce $378.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.84 million and the highest is $405.70 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $473.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.36. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

