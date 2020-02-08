Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 8th (WTTR, XERS, XFOR, XOG, XOMA, XPER, XPL, YAMHF, YEXT, YY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 8th:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended fourth quarter 2019 on a strong note with better-than-expected results. The company registered impressive results fueled by improved performance across all of the geographies and most of the operating segments. Zimmer Biomet is also executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the launch of Revision system, ROSA robotics Knee, mymobility digital health platform, Avenir are among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining Spine & CMF sales also disappoints.”

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zoom Video Communications Inc. is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The Company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution into one platform. Its solution offers video, audio and screen-sharing experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, BlackBerry, Zoom Rooms and H.323/Session Initiation Protocol room systems, such as Polycom and Cisco Tandberg. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is based in San Jose CA. “

