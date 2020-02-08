Analyzing Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 0.88% 3.16% 1.00% ICF International 4.68% 11.87% 5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Medical and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 2 5 0 2.71

ICF International has a consensus target price of $96.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Apollo Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and ICF International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million 1.25 $10.84 million $0.29 64.07 ICF International $1.34 billion 1.23 $61.40 million $3.73 23.36

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. ICF International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICF International beats Apollo Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

