Analyzing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 11.58 $970.38 million $3.49 24.13 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.74 $3.88 million $0.45 6.27

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Equity Residential pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62% Cedar Realty Trust 0.75% 0.29% 0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 4 7 1 0 1.75 Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $83.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.08%. Given Equity Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Cedar Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

