Analyzing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Evertec (NASDAQ:EVTC)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SciPlay and Evertec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 8 0 2.50 Evertec 0 0 1 0 3.00

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 44.68%. Evertec has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Evertec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Evertec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evertec $453.87 million 5.45 $86.27 million $1.70 20.22

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A Evertec 20.62% 58.35% 13.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evertec beats SciPlay on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

