Anchor Market Capitalization Hits $8.15 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $28,487.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00007836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,307,069 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

