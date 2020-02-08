Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,420 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 72,669 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for about 5.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

