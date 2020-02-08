ANON Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $99,691.00 and $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

