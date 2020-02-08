Anoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,860.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $80,860.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.