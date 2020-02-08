Apex (CPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,022.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Apex has a market cap of $869,910.00 and approximately $17,022.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apex has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,546,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

