Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $11,984,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $4,483,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

