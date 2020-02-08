Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

