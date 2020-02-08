Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

